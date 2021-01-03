BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0016

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One BOOM token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market cap of $1.24 million and $6,002.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00112073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00156901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00483788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00260818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018101 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,265,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,234,780 tokens. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

