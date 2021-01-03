AirSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $10.16 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $1.72 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00035770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00246550 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.76 or 0.01931212 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

