AirSwap (AST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.16 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $1.72 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00035770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00246550 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.76 or 0.01931212 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

