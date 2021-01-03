HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,765.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 41.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, Bleutrade and C-Patex. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $21,765.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001026 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

