$44.35 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to announce sales of $44.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.40 million and the lowest is $43.30 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $38.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $161.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.72 million to $162.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $203.34 million, with estimates ranging from $200.19 million to $206.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,466. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,007 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,860,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 590,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 152,751 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.22. 238,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,595. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 495.16 and a beta of 1.33.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

