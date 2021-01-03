Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report sales of $198.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.50 million. Cohu reported sales of $142.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $631.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $632.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $813.08 million, with estimates ranging from $795.73 million to $837.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,465,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 500,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 309,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 209,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

