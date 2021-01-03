$2.40 Million in Sales Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) will announce sales of $2.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 million. Isoray posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year sales of $9.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 million to $10.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $11.22 million to $16.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Isoray.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%.

ISR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of ISR stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Friday. 1,051,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.10. Isoray has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.06.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

