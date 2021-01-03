International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $94.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted sales of $83.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $351.90 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $384.60 million to $390.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $57,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,715,154 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,944. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 255,368 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,084,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 29.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth approximately $7,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

