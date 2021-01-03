Storm (STORM) Reaches Market Cap of $17.96 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Storm has a total market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00246914 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $639.10 or 0.01894261 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormx.io . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

