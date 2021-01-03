Enigma (ENG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $85,424.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $85,424.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00257943 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00042278 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.01152133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,475,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,225,869 tokens. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

