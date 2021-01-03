Refereum Reaches Market Cap of $19.71 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00246914 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $639.10 or 0.01894261 BTC.

Refereum is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

