Bitcoinus Hits Market Cap of $3,479.15 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,479.15 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,756.42 or 0.99852897 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010672 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038309 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.