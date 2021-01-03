Jewel Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $327.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Jewel has a total market cap of $9.85 million and $327.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00035826 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00156950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00485455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007136 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

