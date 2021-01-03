Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce $330.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.80 million. Crocs posted sales of $262.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,841,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Crocs by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its position in Crocs by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 572,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 437,100 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 679,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

