Zacks: Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.05 Million

Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce sales of $767.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $775.26 million and the lowest is $764.30 million. II-VI posted sales of $666.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,901. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $597,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $612,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares in the company, valued at $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in II-VI by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.