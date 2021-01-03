Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.32 Million

Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post $194.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $225.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $792.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $792.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $790.57 million, with estimates ranging from $786.55 million to $800.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 831,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 151,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 503,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 189,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. 549,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

