Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.32 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post $194.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $225.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $792.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $792.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $790.57 million, with estimates ranging from $786.55 million to $800.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 831,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 151,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 503,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 189,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. 549,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.