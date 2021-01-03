Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.00 Million

Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce $177.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.90 million and the highest is $179.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $122.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $625.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $633.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $703.93 million, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $721.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 92.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 66,397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7,173.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 279,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.