Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post sales of $105.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $90.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $381.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.10 million to $382.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $414.30 million, with estimates ranging from $411.20 million to $418.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

PFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:PFS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 219,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,607. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 302,699 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,899,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 686,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

