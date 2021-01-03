Sessia (KICKS) Trading Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Sessia token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $344,745.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sessia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00036196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00252762 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.72 or 0.01945519 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,026,389 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KICKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.