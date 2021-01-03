TTC Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00036196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00252762 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.72 or 0.01945519 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.