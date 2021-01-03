Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post sales of $83.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.98 million to $84.30 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $75.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $313.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $322.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $331.68 million, with estimates ranging from $329.63 million to $334.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $51.95.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

