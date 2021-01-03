Hydro Hits 1-Day Volume of $31,233.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Hydro has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $31,233.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Bittrex, Mercatox and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hydro Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinEx, IDAX, Upbit, IDEX, DEx.top, BitForex, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

