Esportbits Market Cap Tops $6.86 Million (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Esportbits has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $713.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Esportbits has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Esportbits token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and C2CX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Esportbits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00162790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00500563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00270428 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018312 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Esportbits Token Profile

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit . The official website for Esportbits is esportbits.com . Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts

Buying and Selling Esportbits

Esportbits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Esportbits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Esportbits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.