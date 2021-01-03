THETA Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. THETA has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $308.98 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00007336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Gate.io, Bithumb and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00257292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.83 or 0.01971874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00019149 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Coinbit, Bithumb, WazirX, DDEX, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

