Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $38.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. Repay reported sales of $33.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $152.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.79 million to $153.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $185.44 million, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $187.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 233,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,297. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.