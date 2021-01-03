Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.74 Billion

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce sales of $7.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.71 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $9.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $26.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,133. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.