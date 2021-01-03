Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce sales of $7.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.71 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $9.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $26.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,133. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

