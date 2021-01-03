Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce $130.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.40 million. Lannett reported sales of $136.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $525.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $530.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $560.90 million, with estimates ranging from $554.70 million to $565.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.94 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

LCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Lannett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lannett by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the third quarter worth $79,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lannett during the third quarter worth $97,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 239,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,306. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $271.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

