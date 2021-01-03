Uquid Coin Trading Up 90.1% Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00016007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDEX. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 90.1% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $51.97 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00258525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.01964282 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Exrates, IDAX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

