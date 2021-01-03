PeepCoin Price Down 55.6% Over Last 7 Days (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 97% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 55.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,177.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000261 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,466,326,670 coins and its circulating supply is 142,266,326,670 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, C-Patex, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

