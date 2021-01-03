QuadrantProtocol Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $93,963.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00502263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018355 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

