Nectar Price Tops $0.0673 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Nectar has traded down 50.8% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $33.94 and $51.55. Nectar has a market cap of $10.60 million and $3,990.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,577.78 or 1.00335762 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011035 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $18.94, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

