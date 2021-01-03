Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Receives €25.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.93 ($30.50).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of EVK stock traded down €0.44 ($0.52) on Friday, reaching €26.68 ($31.39). The company had a trading volume of 248,448 shares. Evonik Industries AG has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is €25.57 and its 200 day moving average is €23.89.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

