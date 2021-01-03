Analysts Set The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Price Target at GBX 4,806.36

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,806.36 ($62.80).

A number of research firms have commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) stock traded down GBX 89 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,392 ($57.38). 2,036,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,436.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,554.34. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £115.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

