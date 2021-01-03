TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $14.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTMI. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. 1,467,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

