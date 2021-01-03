Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT at $47.14

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. 15,105,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,254,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.