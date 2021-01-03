DAOBet (BET) Price Down 24% Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $132.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,586.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.18 or 0.01096102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051944 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00219144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

