Cream Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for $69.48 or 0.00213227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00163287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00500341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018296 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

