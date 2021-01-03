Stably USD (USDS) Price Hits $1.01

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Stably USD has a market cap of $520,797.62 and approximately $5,390.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00258009 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01960712 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.