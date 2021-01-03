Axie Infinity Shards Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00258009 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01960712 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

