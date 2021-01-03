FunFair (FUN) One Day Volume Tops $9.20 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $39.06 million and $9.20 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00036886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $647.61 or 0.01985196 BTC.

About FunFair

FUN is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

