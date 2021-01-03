Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 146.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 175,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 104,129 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,726,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,399.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. 2,032,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.