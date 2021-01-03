$41.95 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post sales of $41.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.20 million and the highest is $42.70 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $36.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $156.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $156.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $169.35 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $170.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CNB Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.29. 20,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $358.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

