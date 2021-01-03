GeoDB Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. GeoDB has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $123,459.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00257741 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.18 or 0.01964970 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

