8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000881 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000186 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

