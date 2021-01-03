Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $432.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $448,057.89 and $432.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

