Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.32

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, KuCoin, TradeOgre and BitForex. Grin has a market cap of $19.93 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 61,790,400 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bisq, Coinall, KuCoin, BitForex, Hotbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

