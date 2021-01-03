Aeternity (AE) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $28.19 million and $6.17 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,245,246 coins and its circulating supply is 328,424,302 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

