ProxyNode Trading Up 129.3% Over Last Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 140.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 129.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $108,888.32 and approximately $6.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024287 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00265393 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.01228442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001467 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,645,958 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

