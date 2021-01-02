RealTract Market Cap Reaches $97,630.17 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $97,630.17 and $1.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RealTract has traded 70.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00027661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00116942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00163718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00502672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018396 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

