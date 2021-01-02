eBoost (EBST) Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $159,631.63 and $157.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00420732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

